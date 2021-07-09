…commends JICA for promoting agric technologies, mechanization

By Gabriel Ewepu, Abuja

With Federal Government’s quest to galvanize the nation’s agricultural sector, the National Agricultural Seeds Council, NASC, received boost of N20 million worth of GPS devices and field inspection kits from Japan International Cooperation Agency, JICA, to increase productivity in the agricultural sector.

The items were received by the Director-General, NASC, Dr. Philip Ojo, from the JICA Chief Representative, Nigeria office, Nakagawa Takayuki, at the Council’s headquarters in Abuja.

Ojo while receiving the items said the field inspection equipment and outfits will boost the effort of staff on the field doing their job to ensure qualities seeds get to farmers, especially in improving the quality of rice seeds.

He assured that all items will be deployed appropriately and immediately for use in order to get the desired results from the Council.

He said: “I am aware that concept notes have been developed under the National Rice Development Strategy II (NRDS II) where issues affecting the NASC and the Seed Industry, in general, have been clearly highlighted such as rehabilitation and upgrading of laboratory equipment; rehabilitation and upgrading of non-functional irrigation facility within the NASC premises.

ALSO READ: Gunmen kidnap 153 Baptist Church High School students in Nigeria

“Support for the provision of utility and Field Inspection vehicles, capacity building and support for revamping of the moribund seed processing plant.”

He also commended JICA for what he described as a planned initiative and move towards establishing the Africa Field Innovation Centre for Agricultural Technology, AFICAT, in sub-Saharan Africa, which will be a hub for promoting advanced technologies and agricultural mechanisation that would enhance agribusiness and agricultural productivity in terms of quality of agricultural products.

Meanwhile, presenting the kits to NASC’s DG, the JICA Chief Representative, Nigeria office, Nakagawa Takayuki, said as part of efforts to strengthen the capacity of seed inspection officers at the council in the course of conducting field Inspection, the Agency is donating 37 units of GPS Devices, 85 units of field inspection outfits, 85 units of safety Overall, 85 units Face Shield for distribution to NASC seed Inspection officers across the country.

“NASC bears important responsibility in rice production, as NASC is the exclusive organisation responsible to inspect and certify breeder, foundation, and certified seeds in Nigeria.

ALSO READ: T.B Joshua: Sanwo-Olu, Akeredolu shower tributes on late SCOAN founder

“As part of certifying the seeds, NASC dispatches its field Inspection officers to the field where rice seeds are cultivated by seed companies. Thus it is important to strengthen the capacity of field inspection by NASC for increasing production of quality Paddy seeds, therefore, contributing to increasing in rice production, so that a risk of food insecurity can be mitigated.

“Using this opportunity, I hereby also hand over 33 sets of Paddy Quality Assessment tools. Although the tools are not here yet today, we are expecting them to be delivered to the Council in early September 2021.

“JICA strongly believes that with this support, NASC will be able to conduct better field Inspection, so that seed companies can increase and improve the seed produced and overall contribute to ensuring food security”, Takayuki said.

He also stated that one of the most important inputs for rice cultivation is seeds, and it is necessary to increase the supply of quality seeds to increase rice production, hence the need for supporting the value chain.

He further said that due to the success recorded in the frost phase of National Rice Development Strategy I, (NRDS I), and in order to continue to promote the doubling of rice production in sub-Saharan Africa, a second phase was initiated

“And at this moment the NRDS II has been finalised and adopted by the Nigeria government with significant contribution from NASC”, he added.

Vanguard News Nigeria