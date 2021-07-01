By Femi Bolaji

The Federal Government has engaged 51 persons as monitors for the National Social Investment Programme, N-SIP, initiative of President Muhammadu Buhari administration.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Sadiya Umar Farouq, while presenting letters of engagement and gadgets to the monitors in Jalingo the state capital, tasked them to live up to expectations.

Farouq was represented by Group Captain, Sadiq Shehu (rtd).

According to the minister, “The monitors are drawn from the 16 local government areas of the state and will report directly to the ministry.

“The reason for having monitors in states of the federation is for evaluation of the various N-SIP programme.

“It would also guarantee efficiency on the part of the ministry of humanitarian affairs, especially on the data of beneficiaries in each state.”