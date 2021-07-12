By Adeyemi Saka

I HAVE read and heard a lot about the many great strides recorded so far by Governor Udom Emmanuel of Akwa Ibom State which I can rightly call the “Dakkada Revolution” and I had a peep into what awaits me from Lagos with my first hand encounter of the effectiveness of Ibom Air which many have talked about.

I did not miss my flight because of the many reviews of how the airline prides itself with promptness. It was a good flight on one of the Bombardier CRJ900 in its fleet.

On our descent into the Victor Attah International Airport, I was greeted with a sight of green vegetation and I told my companion on the trip that the state seems to have an all year-round green vegetation.

During my two-day visit to the State, I ensured I went to some places which are pivotal to the success story of Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration and it was as convincing as I have read about them.

I was eager to get to the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing complex, the General Hospital Awa, which was recently upgraded from a Primary Healthcare Centre to a General Hospital, and which will soon be upgraded to a Teaching Hospital in line with the “Completion Agenda” of Mr. Udom Emmanuel.

On our way, we went through the ongoing dualised Uyo-Etinan-Onna road. The ongoing dualisation project had a noticeable drainage system from Ikot Oku – Ikono Flyover to Onna. This often times is an afterthought in many road construction or rehabilitation works across the country.

On the ride to the General Hospital at Awa, I was informed there is a medical facility within every hour drive. The General Hospital I must say is well equipped with the much-needed manpower and equipment to cater for primary and secondary medical needs of Onna and neighbouring communities.

My next stop was the Jubilee Syringe Manufacturing complex and I had the opportunity of interacting with workers and management of the organisation.

I was given a tour around the facility in strict compliance with COVID-19 and safety protocols. It was quite revealing. The company’s Managing Director, Mr. Akin Oyediran, noted the key target markets within Nigeria and West Africa for the Syringe manufacturing company. He reiterated the skills training and development policy of the company designed to ensure many indigenes have the right skill set to gain employment into the company.

On our way out, I noticed the company’s international standard of quality certificate. Also on display was the endorsement by the Nigerian Medical Association achieved in just a few years of its operations.

My next stop was the Kings Flour Mills at Mkpok. The company’s General Manager, Angelo Hyuwah, stated that the company has a training policy to ensure that majority of its workforce who are indigenes of the community of its operations and state get the necessary skills to work at the Flour Mills. Presently, the Kings Flour is in high demand in Rivers, Enugu, Anambra, Imo and Abia and with intention of expanding their market.

My encounter with Mr Akin Oyediran and Angelo Hyuwah is a testament that one of the core values of the Dakkada Revolution is making Akwa Ibom a land of opportunities to all Nigerians irrespective of your tribe or state of origin.

The next day saw me going to the famous Dakkada Towers and it brought a popular verse of the Holy Bible to my mind. Proverbs 18 verse 10 says: “The name of the Lord is a strong tower: the righteous runneth into it and is safe”.

The towering edifice of 21 floors which has changed the face of the capital is situated at the Central Business District Uyo. It seats on a 180 metres pile with raft band, making it an engineering masterpiece. This is one of the many impressive projects of the Udom Emmanuel-led administration towards transforming the lives of Ibomites and the state.

During a chat and a tour of the facility with the project engineer, Francis Uwah, and Client Representatives from Ministry of Special Duties, Ekanwan Alale revealed the building was erroneously tagged Mobil Headquarters Uyo and this was not far from the truth as the project was aimed at attracting the said oil company and others to relocate to Uyo and take up spaces in the building.

The smart building will soon be open for business just as it boasts of an enviable list of high profile clients/tenants.

The Dakkada Towers surely comes with its economic benefits as it will create employment through ancillary services and attract investments as well as growth when the companies take up their spaces in the complex.

My tour will not be complete without a visit to the Dakkada Industries Limited. An Industrial hub designed to create jobs, promote skills development for the youths, maximize the agricultural value chain and ensure long term economic growth for the state

It will amount to stating the obvious if I say “Dakkada Revolution” has surely diversified the economy of Akwa Ibom and will increase the economic potential of the state. I am certain that Ibomites will feel more positive impacts as the products and services offered by these projects will be enjoyed and utilized by us all.

I did not leave the state without interaction with some citizens and the feedback was very positive. This has left me with a sense of feeling that our people know a good leader when they see one. They understand the medium and long term impacts of these projects if there is honesty and clarity on the part of government as exemplified by the Governor Udom Emmanuel’s administration.

*Saka, a social commentator, wrote from Lagos