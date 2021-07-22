Nothing compares to having as fun the job one does for a living. This informs the reason many do not derive joy from the work they do. Sooner than later, boredom sets in and job dissatisfaction becomes the order of the day.

But for music producer Chisom Obinna Onyeke fondly known in the entertainment world as JaySynths, doing music is simply fun.

A keyboardist and a bassist, the hit maker started his music career as a drummer in the church.

His dexterity at what he does catapulted him to greater heights as he embraced production professionally in 2015 in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

He soon left for Lagos where he further horned his skills to become a household name in the business today.

JaySynths was born and raised in Onitsha, Anambra State, Nigeria. He began his education at All Saints Primary School, Onitsha, before preceding to Government Secondary School, Karshi, Abuja. He capped it all with a degree in Political Science from the University of Abuja.

At a media parley with newsmen, JaySynths recalled the journey from the get-go, saying,

“I have been producing since 2015 till now and I have worked with most of the industry greats including Teni, skiibii, Mr Eazi, ice prince, Mr P, Victor AD, Kuami Eugene, KiDi, and many more.

Although music has a universal language, JaySynths says the Pop and RnB genre give him ultimate satisfaction owing to the challenge of dynamism in them

However, the journey didn’t begin for him on a platter as he has to the overcome obstacles to arrive at where he is today.

His words: “The early challenge was how to create world music and I had to learn the techniques on how to achieve a good sound. And it worked for me as soon as I got the techniques right,” he recalled even as he maintained that continuous evolution and experimentation with new sounds is a perpetual engagement to which he has no intention of abandoning anytime soon.

“Everyday, I try to create something iconic. That improves and sharpens me enough.I have learnt lots of lessons, but the biggest one is being unique and relevant, else you will be forgotten,” he added.

Apart from “Case” he produced for Teni, the master of sound also made Daz How Star do by Skiibii, Power Rangers by Teni, Ozana by Hotkid.

Others include Wait by Teni, Case by Teni, Power Rangers by Teni, In a Fix By Ice Prince, Doh by Victor AD, Obiaato by Kuami Eugene and many more

Rather seeing any of the singers he has worked with as his preference, JaySynths say they are all his favorites and urged musicians to close ranks with producers for mutually beneficial working relationship.

“They should take producers more seriously. We actually should be the richest in the music industry but we are always not regarded. But I’m sure that would change soon,” he stressed.