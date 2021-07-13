Dickson Marcus, popularly known as FerbTheKing, is a young talented rapper and songwriter who hails from Rivers State, Port Harcourt. He is the 5th of 6 siblings

He developed his love for music at a very tender age, from his brother who was a musician when he was growing. He has always enjoyed the thrill of adding emotions to rap music.

He started doing music officially in 2020, and his recorded demo track ‘Persia’ was the first release.

The Nigerian (Rivers State) has also released a major project, a 7-track extended playlist titled Hot Boy Shit. It was released on the 2nd of April 2021, and currently available on all streaming platforms.

FerbTheKing’s sound features groovy Afrobeat mixed with trending vibe trap, a new different sound for the world to accept and for the youths to relate to on an unlimited scale.

The independent rapper has a way of connecting with his listeners through his lyrics and melody, and he is inspired by the likes of The Weeknd, Tyga, Tory Lanez, Trippie Redd.

