· Cautions NBC over consistent anti-media policies

Nigerian Guild of Editors (NGE) said that Nigerian journalists, especially its members, are not terrorists and bandits’ best friends, against the terrific insinuation by the National Broadcasting Commission (NBC), and so, will never be disposed to giving the bloodthirsty criminals any exposure.

The Nigerian editors also stated that giving the fact that journalists have a responsibility to help the country cope with the prevailing threat and consequences of banditry, kidnapping and terrorism in Nigeria, they will continue to be responsible and responsive in their reports.

The professional group of all the editors in Nigeria stated this on Wednesday while expressing concern over the recent directive by the NBC, warning journalists, television and radio stations in Nigeria against “glamorising and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers” during their daily newspaper reviews.

In a directive, titled “Newspaper Reviews And Current Affairs Programmes: A Need For Caution’’, signed by the Director, Broadcast Monitoring, Francisca Aiyetan, on behalf of the new Director-General of the Commission, Balarabe IIeah, the regulatory agency had cautioned broadcasters against glamorizing and giving too many details on the nefarious activities of terrorists and kidnappers during their daily newspaper reviews.

However, in a statement signed by the NGE’s President, Mustapha Isah and the General Secretary, Iyobosa Uwugiaren, the group said that the directive is unhelpful, describing it as a subtle threat to free press, freedom of expression, access to information, and victims’ right to justice, which are essential to public debate and accountability in a democratic space.

The Guild added that giving the consistent anti-media policy of NBC in recent times, its members are concerned about what the commission means by the expansive definitions of what may constitute ‘’too many details’’, ‘’glamorising’’, ‘’divisive rhetoric’’, and ‘’security issues’’ in its directive.

‘’We hope it is not a ploy by the NBC to ban newspapers review in broadcasting stations. Because, the content of the directive doesn’t specify what kind of conduct would fall within their realm. It is our view that the role of independent, critical, and trustworthy journalism has never been more important than now in our country’’, the Guild explained.

The Guild added that Nigerian media are very mindful of their responsibility in the current collective efforts to address the security challenges in the country, adding that the relationship between the security agencies and the media has been more respectful and trustful along this mission in the past few years.

NGE added, ‘’While we are mindful of our responsibility at this trying moment of our nation, we must also not lose ability to see that security, in a democratic nation, is not an end in itself.

‘’Its single purpose is to protect the capability of institutions, including the media, to guarantee citizens the free exercise of their fundamental human rights, without discrimination.

‘’History has revealed time and again that efforts to increase security through the clampdown of liberty and freedom have threatened both liberty and security.”

NGE reiterated that there is no security without free media and free expression, and no free expression and free media without security, saying these two terms should come hand in hand and not fight each other in the general interest of the nation.

Vanguard News Nigeria