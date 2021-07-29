By Godwin Oritse

MARITIME stakeholders have mobilised support to rebuild the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos with a view to reducing the sufferings of seafarers while they sail around the world to keep the global economy going.

Speaking at the 2021 annual Sea Sunday Service held at the Cathedral Church of Christ, Marina, Lagos, the Arch Bishop of the Lagos Diocese, Dr. Humphrey Olumakaiye, said that the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos is not fully positioned to attend to the needs of seafarers that calls at the nation’s ports in their thousands annually.

He appealed for maritime stakeholders’ support to rebuild the heritage of the Mission to Seafarers in Lagos, and provide services to them when they call at the Nigerian, particularly the Lagos ports.

Similarly, the Chairman of the management committee of the Mission to Seafarers, Chief Adebayo Sarumi, said that if the seafarers stop work today, the world will come to an end.

Sarumi, a former Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, also explained that seafarers work under extreme difficult situations and that is why they are being celebrated to let the world know the hazard of their work.

The Assistant General Manager, Maritime and Operation, Nigerian Ports Authority, NPA, Capt Jerome Angyuwne, said that seafarers do their work in isolation of the world adding that he was very touched with the Mission to Seafarers support to the sailors.

He said; “With the issue of security all over the world, the seafarers are suffering, in isolation, getting attacked, getting kidnapped and getting killed. So when a body like Mission to Seafarers looking after the welfare of seafarers, they have a lot of responsibilities.’’

Chairman of the Seaport Terminal Association of Nigeria, STOAN, Dr. Vicky Hastrrup, in her comment, said that the Mission to Seafarers is an important mission to recognize the job of seafaring.