By: Kingsley Omonobi – Abuja.

The Federal Republic of Nigeria is seeking to establish closer defence and security ties with the Republic of Gabon.

Sources said this may not be unconnected with the closeness and importance of Gabon in efforts at finding solutions to the Maritime insecurity being experienced in the Gulf of Guinea.

This quest for closer ties was revealed when a team from the National Defence College Abuja undertook a study tour to the Republic of Gabon from 19th June to 26th June 2021.

The visit closely followed that of a team from the National Institute for Security Studies Abuja to Gabon from 9th to 16th June 2021.

Gabon was recently elected as a non-permanent member of the United Nations Security Council for 2022-2023.

Additionally, Gabon is in advanced talks to join the Commonwealth.

The theme of the National Defence College tour was “Sustainable Forestry Management in Gabon: Imperatives for Nigeria”.

The team, which was led by Commodore James Edako, a Directing Staff of the College, was made up of Course Participants of Course 29 and other staff of the College.

The Team was received in Gabon by the Nigerian Ambassador, Ambassador Raymond U Brown, the Defence Attache accredited to the Republic of Gabon, Navy Captain Oluseyi Oladipo and other staff of the Nigerian Embassy Libreville.

The team visited military installations in Libreville, in addition to establishments linked to Gabon’s thriving forestry sector such as the Special Economic Zone at Nkok.

The Ambassador hosted the delegation to reception before they departed on 27th June 2021.

The National Defence College Nigeria is the nation’s paramount strategic training institution which focuses on grooming senior military officers of Nigeria and friendly countries, as well as senior officials of Ministries Departments and Agencies (MDAs) on higher management of defence and security.