Marcelo is convinced Real Madrid will get back to winning trophies in the new season after he was named as Carlo Ancelotti’s captain.

The Brazilian left-back takes on the leadership role from Sergio Ramos, who has left the Spanish giants to join Paris Saint-Germain, and said he felt “extremely lucky” to be chosen.

At the age of 33, Marcelo will hope to be a mainstay under Italian boss Ancelotti, who is back in charge at the Santiago Bernabeu after Zinedine Zidane left following a lack of silverware in the 2020-21 campaign.

It is Ancelotti’s second crack at the Madrid job, after a prior spell covering two seasons from 2013 to 2015. Capturing the LaLiga crown that Atletico Madrid snatched the last term will be a priority.

Marcelo said: “We’re aware that it’s very tough to go through a season without winning a title, but we fought ’til the end of the season.

“I’m sure we’re going to win something. We’re very happy, we’ve still got players to come back from international duty or on holiday, but we’re very motivated for the season to start.”

Despite only starting 12 LaLiga games during that barren final season of Zidane’s reign, Marcelo was an understandable choice as Ancelotti targeted a dressing-room leader, given he is coming up to 15 years of service at Madrid, having signed for the club from Fluminense in December 2006.

“It’s an honour and an enormous responsibility to be captain of the greatest club in the world. I’m extremely lucky,” Marcelo said on Madrid’s official website.

“I learn a lot every season, there’s always something new. I’m even more excited about this campaign because I’m Real Madrid captain. It’s a dream come true for me and I believe I’ve done everything I can to be here for such a long time.

“I believe that as captain I’m the spokesperson for the team and I’ll always look to help as much as I can, just like I’ve always done.”

