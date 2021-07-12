Dr Adeoye Odedeji, Acting Rector, Moshood Abiola Polytechnic (MAPOLY), Abeokuta, said the institution generated the sum of N451.2 million from school fees between January and June.

Odedeji disclosed this while defending the institution’s budget performance between January and June before Ogun Assembly Committee on Education, Science and Technology in Abeokuta.

The acting rector of MAPOLY noted that the institution generated N125.8 million from acceptance fees while it received N15.9 million from transcript and certificate fees during the period under review.

Odedeji explained that the institution generated the sum of N7.2 million from administration fees and over N600,000 from contractors registration fees.

He explained that the institution was awaiting the accreditation of some of its Higher National Diploma programmes by National Board for Technical Education (NBTE), saying that the accreditation would boost the revenue of the institution.

Odedeji stated that the institution experienced reduction in number of new intakes against the projected number of students in the 2021 budget and added that it was unable to execute the capital projects as proposed in the budget.

In his remarks, Mr Ademuyiwa Adeyemi, the Committee Chairman, charged the management of the institution to work on the accreditation of some of its courses in order to overcome challenges facing the institution.

DS Adegbenro ICT Polythecnic, Itori and the State Teaching Service Commission (TESCOM) also presented their mid-year budget performance.

