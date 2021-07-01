A 30-year-old man, Gabriel Avong, on Thursday appeared in a Magistrates’ Court in Kafanchan, Kaduna State, for alleged child abandonment.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) charged Avong with abandonment of a child, contrary to the provisions of Section 206 of the Kaduna State Penal Code Law.

The NSCDC Prosecutor, Mr Marcus Audu, told the court that the complainant, Mary Cletus, reported the matter at the corps ir office on May 13.

Audu said that the defendant impregnated the complainant, who gave birth to twins for him but refused to take responsibility for the children.

He noted that the defendant confessed to the crime during investigation.

When the charge was read to him, he pleaded not guilty.

The prosecution prayed the court for an adjournment to enable him call witnesses to prove his case.

In his ruling, Magistrate Michael Bawa, granted the defendant bail in the sum of N200, 000 and a surety in like sum.

Bawa adjourned the matter untill July 13 for hearing.

(NAN)

Vanguard News Nigeria