Governor Seyi Makinde of Oyo State, on Sunday, described the death of an Iseyin. Oyo State-born singer, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, as a huge loss to the state and the entertainment world.

Makinde, in a statement issued in Ibadan by his Special Assistant on Print Media – Mr Moses Alao, described the incident as the demise of a great ambassador of the state.

He commiserated with the immediate family of the deceased, the Iseyin community and the entertainment industry.

The statement quoted the governor as describing Sound Sultan as a ‘humble, great talent and a shining light’ who has positively impacted the society with his act.

“Sound Sultan left the world at a young age of 44, but he made his mark and left strong messages for the Nigerian society through various songs with thematic preoccupations that centre on politics, commitment and service to fatherland, among others”, the statement read.

The governor charged youths in the state to borrow a leaf from the pages of Sound Sultan’s books.

According to him, the late singer showed great example on how to manage fame as a young person.

“The news of the death of popular singer and producer, Lanre Fasasi, popularly known as Sound Sultan, unsettled me greatly.

“From afar, Sound Sultan cuts the figure of a well-bred young man, who achieved stardom by a dint of hard work and managed to remain relevant without falling to the entrapments of fame and youthful exuberance.

“In him, Oyo State lost a great and humble artiste and ambassador.

“We lost an individual who tried his best to positively impact on his society through entertainment.

“I pray to God to grant everyone related to him, the fortitude to bear the loss”, the governor stated. (NAN)