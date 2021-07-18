Mr Luka Zhekaba (Obi II constituency) at the Nasarawa State House of Assembly, has disbursed over N1million to 140 students studying in various higher institutions in the country.

Zhekaba, the Chairman, House Committee on Environment, made the disbursement on Saturday, in his constituency office in Duduguru, Obi Local Government Area of the State.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the bursary allowance was tagged Hon. Luka Iliya Zhekaba Bursary 2021/ 2022.

“This is just a token to ameliorate your academic burdens.

“Education is the bedrock of every society, that is why upon my assumption into office as member, I have left no stone unturned in pursuance of educational aspirations and yearnings of my constituents.

“Today, I am giving the sum of N10,000 each to students from 400 level and above and HND 11, who are mostly final year students.

“Whereas all other level students will receive a cash alert of N5,000 each on a flat rate,” he said.

Zhekaba urged the students to desist from engaging in illicit social vices such as cultism, drug abuse, sexual abuse, and examination malpractices among other negative acts.

He urged those students who could not see their names in the first batch to be patient, while disclosing that 200 students are to benefit in the second batch coming up by October.

Mr Obadiah Illah, Lecturer, Department of Sociology, Isah Mustapha Agwai 1 Polytechnic, Laifa, commended the lawmaker for disbursing scholarship to the students of his constituency.

The lecturer urged parents and guardians to send their children and wards to school considering the importance of education to societal development.

“All students need motivation, that is why we are here today. So, I commend the Hon. member for the gesture, and I urge him to do more.

“As an Hon member, continue to address the welfare need of the people of your constituency and others,” he said.

Responding on behalf of the students, Mr Azige Peter, President, National Association of Koro Students (NAKS), Nasarawa State University, Keffi Chapter, appreciated the lawmaker for the gesture and prayed God to bless him abundantly.

