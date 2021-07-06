The boundary dispute between Oghior and Ukpiovwin communities in Udu Local Government Area of Delta State, which resulted in serious crisis with loss of three men in Oghior community last year, has been resolved at the High Court of Justice sitting at Otor-Udu in favour of Oghior community with N200,000 cost awarded against Ukpiovwin community for trespassing on Oghior land.

The judgment was delivered on the matter on June 23 at the Otor-Udu High Court, by Justice Roli Daibo Harriman.

Justice Harriman declared that the claimants, Mr. Freeborn Ghaghara for himself and on behalf of the Agbeta family of Oghior Community; Mr Solomon Dudu, Isaac Djogu and Dickson Edoja for themselves and on behalf of the Ganbi family of Edjame quarters in Oghior community, are the true and “beneficial owners and are persons entitled to the statutory right of occupancy in and over that large expanse of land known and being called Okperiare farm land lying, situate and being at a point at the Agbeta/Ganbi family land, situate at a point on both sides of the Oghior/ Ukpiovwin Road, Oghior bounded as follows: South side, Okuolughu swamp; East side, Ugen family land; North side, Emewa swamp, and the West side, Ugen family land.

“The sum of N200,000 as general damages for trespass.

“The defendants viz: Mr Ikrusu Mologbo, Mr Boyi Macaulay and Mr Godwin Onowene of Ukpiovwin Community, or whether by their agents, cronies, workmen, thugs, privies, or any one deriving title though them are hereby restrained from committing further acts of trespass whether by way of assignment, lease, gift or any further form of transaction on any portion of the land in dispute.”

The concerned families in Oghior community had instituted the case in the Court since 2019 claiming rightful title and that the families had exercised rights of ownership and possession over the years by farming and fishing on the land, claiming further that Mobil Producing Nigeria Limited had sometime 1978 leased part of the Agbeta/Aganbi land from the said families.

According to the judgment, Oghior community had approached the court with huge evidence to back up their case with several witnesses confirming the claims with evidence.

Justice Harriman noted that “In view of the uncontradicted evidence of the claimants showing their roots of title and evidence of long possession, I find that the claimants have proved their case on the balance of probabilities and so judgment is hereby entered in favour of the Claimants against the defendants.”

Meanwhile, Oghior community has been thrown into wide jubilation following the outcome of the court case, which confirmed the position of the panel earlier set up by the authority of Udu Local Government Council and the Ovie of Udu Kingdom with Chief Steve Sokoh, former Executive Chairman of Udu Local Government Council as Chairman of the panel.

The panel, in their final report, presented late last year had concluded that the land in dispute belonged to Oghior Community but decided to concede a portion of it to Ukpiovwin community.

Freeborn Ghaghara, one of the claimants in the case, in his remarks, thanked the Chief Steve Sokoh committee for their well informed findings which, though found Oghior to be the rightful owners of the land, conceded a large portion of the land to Ukpiovwin in the interest of peace.

“Now, Oghior has been vindicated. We have retrieved our land totally through the Court. We shall no longer concede one foot to Ukpiovwin because we earlier resolved to accept reports of the Steve Sokoh panel in the interest of peace.

“We have recovered those areas conceded to Ukpiovwin by the Committee and we appreciate the Honourable Justice of the High Court for bringing out the truth of the matter. “This has gone to prove that indeed, the Court is the last hope of the common man. Justice has been served and we return all thanks to God Almighty for this victory,” Ghaghara added.