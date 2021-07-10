By Omeiza Ajayi

Yobe state Governor and National Chairman, Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee CECPC of the ruling All Progressives Congress APC, Hon. Mai Mala Buni, on Saturday received three Senators representing Kwara state.

The development is part of efforts to resolve the differences between the state governor, Abdulrahman Abdulrazaq and Minister of Information and Culture, Lai Mohammed.

Receiving Senators Ibrahim Yahaya Oloriegbe (Kwara Central), Oyelola Yisa Ashiru (Kwara South) and Sadiq Suleiman Umar (Kwara North), Governor Buni, said the meeting centered on promotion of unity in the party in Kwara state.

READ ALSO: Four family members die of food poisoning in Kwara

Mamman Mohammed, Director General, Press and Media Affairs to Governor Buni who confirmed this in a statement issued Saturday night in Abuja quotes the party leader as saying the national leadership of the party will continue to support unity and progress of APC in the state.

“As you are aware, the Caretaker committee is repositioning the party, reconciling differing opinions to build strong and united membership that will improve the fortunes of the party” he said.

He assured that, the party leadership has great respect for due process, discipline and all programmes that will contribute to making the party strong.

The senators on their part also assured that, they will continue to promote unity in the party.

They commended Governor Buni for giving the party the desired leadership with a sense of direction.

“We will use our positions to help build a strong APC in kwara state and to contribute meaningfully in the assembly to support the APC-led government to improve the lives of Nigerians” Sen. Ashiru said.

Vanguard News Nigeria