By Olasunkanmi Akoni

Lagos State Government has concluded plans to Inaugurate 660 units Odo Onosa/Odo- Ayandelu Housing Scheme in Agbowa-Sagamu Road, Agbowa, Ikosi-Ejirin Local Council Development Area, LCDA, Lagos.

Commissioner for Housing, Mr. Moruf Fatai-Akinderu, who disclosed this during final inspection tour of the project sites, in Ikorodu, on Thursday, added the scheme targeted at low income earners in the state.

According to Fatai-Akinderu, “The scheme, sited on a land area of 8.22 hectares comprises of 70 blocks of 4 dwelling types of 660 units in the following categories: Bedroom block of flats with 8 blocks of 192 units, 21 blocks of 252 units, 26 blocks of156 units,15 blocks of 60 units, totalling 70 blocks.

“The scheme also comprises the following infrastructure; Network of roads, car parks, external electrification

reticulation, sewage treatment plant

“It is practically completed, and we would soon seek a date for commissioning.”

He explained that the project was delayed due to following reasons:

There was a fire-outbreak that affected some blocks. This has already been rectified.

“The sewage system challenge is also being resolved. Snags on some buildings are being addressed. Energizing of the estate is on-going.”

Fatai-Akinderu, also stated that resettlement scheme in Agbowa, located on the same axis with Odo-Onasa-Ayandelu scheme, comprises 144 units. 4 blocks of 2 bedrooms of 48 units, 4 blocks with one bedroom of 96 units, on 8.8 square meters.

Other complementary infrastructure includes: water reticulation, gate houses, electricity transformer, car parks, access road, external drains and so on.

Fatai-Akinderu added that: “They are to be transferred to either Ministry of Special Duties and/or Ministry of Youth and Social Development after completion as directed by Governor. Babajide Sanwo-Olu.

“The project is practically completed as we are working round the clock to energize the scheme.

“It is our intention that Governor Sanwo-Olu, will commission both Odo-Onosa Ayandelu and the Resettlement Scheme Agbowa projects on the same day.”