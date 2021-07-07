By Adesina Wahab

In line with its mandate to ensure a harmonized academic school calendar for both public and private schools in Lagos State, the Office of Education Quality Assurance (OEQA) has released the approved school calendar for the 2021/2022 academic year.

A statement by the Public Affairs Officer of OEQA, Mr Olaniran Emmanuel, said the calendar was arrived at during a stakeholders’ meeting comprising school administrators, members of various private schools associations, proprietors and representatives of the state Ministry of Education.

“The purpose of the academic calendar is to ensure that students spend productive learning hours in the classrooms and to serve as a pre-emptive measure in planning for unforeseen events.

“The approved 2021/2022 harmonized school calendar, would ensure that schools are held accountable on the same standards bearing in mind that the pandemic and other emergencies have facilitated the need to create proactive policies and embed flexibility in schools.

“The academic calendar has reflected the introduction of Staff Professional Development for all schools prioritizing a Five-Day capacity development for teachers prior to the first week of resumption.

“As schools will be resuming for the First Term (2021/2022 academic session) on Monday 13th September 2021, the Lagos State Government through the OEQA has reassured stakeholders of prioritizing harmonized instructional days of learning for all schools in the state,” the statement read.

Vanguard News Nigeria