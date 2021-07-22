Lagos LG Polls: Time to stop bad governance, touch grassroots— Owokoniran, South-West PDP scribe

Rahman Owokoniran, South-West PDP General Secretary.

This Saturday, July 24 local government election in Lagos State is an opportunity to put an end to bad governance and actually take true and participatory democracy to the grassroots, says Honourable Rahman Owokoniran, the General Secretary, Peoples Democratic Party, PDP, South-West zone.

Owokoniran said this on Thursday, while answering questions on how prepared the party was to battle All Progressives Congress, APC.

He said PDP had repositioned and put its house in order, especially given the achievements of the peace and reconciliation committee.

According to Owokoniran, APC was never about governance but getting power, “hence the anti-people ideas of all APC-led governments at all levels.

“Life has become progressively more difficult for Lagosians. The tariff on electricity has tripled without improvement in supply.

“The roads are not motorable, so Lagosians suffer every day due to huge traffic jams and spend long hours on the road than necessary.

“Unemployment has risen beyond comprehension, with lack of direction for our youths. APC’s government has continually given bogus promises to the people.

“This should convince anybody that the APC government has never been about the people. With the prices of essential commodities skyrocketing, unstable transportation rates in Lagos, what will the questionable minimum wage of N30,000 do for the poor masses?

“This APC government has put the common man in a very vulnerable position. This is part of what PDP wants to correct and the time is now.

“I believe voters are wiser and would cast their votes without fear and also ensure their votes count,” Owokoniran assured.

Vanguard News Nigeria