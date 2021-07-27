A Wuse Zone Six Magistrates’ Court sitting in Abuja on Tuesday sentenced a 21-year-old labourer, Daniel Nafinji, to three months imprisonment for stealing a mobile phone.

The Magistrate, Mrs Aminu Eri, sentenced Nafinji after he pleaded guilty to a charge of stealing.

Eri said that the convict should serve out his term without an option of fine.

The magistrate noted that the convict was a frequent offender and did not show any kind of remorse for his actions.

Eri, however, added that the convict did not waste the time of the court by admitting his guilt, thus will be punished according to the law to serve as a deterrent to others.

Earlier, the prosecutor, Mr Fidelis Ogbobe, told the court that a case of theft was transferred from the Department of State Services (DSS) FCT, to Criminal Investigation Department, FCT, Abuja, on July 6.

Ogbobe said that on July 4, Nafinji of Mpape, Abuja, was arrested by a team of DSS patrol team around Mpape Junction and a cell phone was recovered from him.

He said that the defendant threatened one Rachael Afolabi with a knife and forcefully collected her cell phone.

He said that the value of the phone was not yet known.

Ogbobe said that during police investigation the defendant admitted committing the offence which contravened Section 287 of the Penal Code.

The defendant had pleaded with the court to temper justice with mercy.

“I’m ashamed of what I did and I pray God will deliver me from all these problems I keep putting myself,” he said.

