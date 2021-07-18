The La Casera Apple Drink has added yet another laurel to its cap as it emerged Best CSD Brand of the Year at the just concluded 10th Marketing World Awards 2021 which held July 2nd in Accra, Ghana.

Marketing World Awards is an annual event celebrating creativity especially brands’ innovative ideas and their exploits in the marketing space. The award is in recognition of La Casera’s innovative and pacesetting role that has seen the company improve its performance and commitment to the enthronement of global best practices in the Nigerian Food and Beverage Industry.

Commenting on the award, Group Marketing Director, Jotna Nigeria Limited, Emmanuel Agu said, “We are proud to be recognised. This award serves as extra motivation for us and we will continue to find new and exciting ways to offer our consumers the best experience. The La Casera Company always strives to provide the best product and brand experiences to its customers and consumers, and it is very exciting to be recognized by marketing professionals”

He further explained that La Casera’s dedication to innovation and hard work towards satisfying customers’ needs, earned the company the award of Best CSD Brand of the Year Award.

It will also be recalled that, the company recently capped multiple major wins at the Brandcom Awards and the Marketing Edge Awards last year, in spite Covid-19 pandemic that affected the marketing, sales and the entire global economy.

SMOOV CHAPMAN clinched the award for Chapman Drink of the Year, BOLD won the award for Brand Launch of the Year, while La Casera HERO/TINAF won the award for CSR Campaign of the Year respectively at the 2020 Brandcom Awards.

In addition to the 2020 awards, SMOOV CHAPMAN clinched the award for The Outstanding CSD Brand of the Year 2019, while BOLD won the Award for the Outstanding Product Launch of the Year (CSD) respectively at the Marketing Edge Awards.

Since the launch in Nigeria, the La Casera Company (TLCC) has been consistent with the quality of its flagship brand La Casera, making it the apple drink of choice for the last 20 years.

Recently, The La Casera Apple Drink unveiled a new look, ‘fresh vibes’ and a fun groovy tune to go with it. The La Casera Company is home to iconic brands such as La Casera Apple drink, Smoov Chapman, Nirvana water variants and the Bold Franchise (Ginger, Tropical, Orange and Bittler Lemon extra).