The Federal lawmaker representing Yagba Federal Constituency, Hon. Leke Abejide said he has earmarked N355 million for execution of community driven development micro projects in 71 Communities across the Constituency.

Abejide who disclosed this at a media parley on Saturday in Lokoja, said he would be spending N5m on each project to be chosen by each of the 71 communities in the constituency.

He explained that the Communities were expected to choose a project which had direct bearing on the lives of the people.

The project, according to him would be handled by a committee set up to supervise and monitor implementation of the projects.

He also said the community can either use direct labour to execute the project or nominate a contractor by themselves which they can hold accountable if such projects were poorly executed.

In same vein, the legislator hinted that as part of his efforts to make life more meaningful for the poor and vulnerable, he had provided assistance in food and clothing to over 6,800 widows in the Constituency.

Abejide said that he started the widows’ intervention initiative many years ago in his town of Alu in Yagba-East Local Government providing them with food, money and clothing.

He said that he had to expand the yearly intervention to all widows in the Constituency since he now represent the entire Constituency.

“We did it last year. We bought clothes for over 6,800 widows and we gave them food items and clothing and by this year, we hope to do more than that by god’s grace.

Abejide said under his empowerment programmes he shared tricycles, motorcycles, grinding machines, sewing machines and so many other things within that short period.

“This year, we have distributed hospital equipment worth over N50 million across six General Hospitals in the Constituency and the equipments are there”, he said.

Abejide said he had so far presented about 15 bills and motions for legislation in the lower chamber of the National Assembly adding that he had the highest number of passed motions and bills among first timers in the House.

Abejide who is the House committee chairman on Custom and Excise duties submitted that he has justified his mandate given to him by Yagba people of Kogi State.