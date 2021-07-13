Photo: The python and the two goats it swallowed.

By Chinonso Alozie

The Management of Alvan Ikoku College of Education, AICE, in Imo state, has been advised to consult with the Chief Priests of Owerri land over the killing of a python known as “Eke Nworie” for cleansing.

Vanguard gathered Tuesday in Owerri, from the close allies to the Chief Priest serving the “Eke Nworie” python, they alleged the students of the institution killed the python, severed the python, and brought out two goats which the python had swallowed.

They also claimed should the management of the institution refused to do anything about the spiritual cleansing mysterious things could happen.

Just as they recalled a similar incident that occurred in Owerri, between 1979-1980 where a construction company working on Wethedral /Christ church road killed the Eke Ala, Owerri Python, and when they were told to consult the then Chief Priest, Late Eke Igwe Nwoduo Ejiogu, for cleansing they refused.

“It was after they started seeing unfortunate things, their machines started breaking down and most of their workers were no more, that was when they quickly listened to us and went for the cleansing.

“So when things like this happen we should not joke with it. So, let the school management do the needful,” he said.

