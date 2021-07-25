By Dirisu Yakubu

Eight Nigerians, including five members of the Maritime Workers of Nigeria, MWUN, abducted by gunmen in Rivers State, penultimate Monday have regained freedom.

The release of the abducted travellers, which occurred on Saturday evening is sequel to the intervention of the Director-General of Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Dr. Bashir Jamoh and other stakeholders.

The DG of NIMASA broke the news after a phone conversation with the President-General of the Maritime Workers Union of Nigeria, MWUN, Comrade Adewale Adeyanju.

The abductees are believed to be in good physical condition and the MWUN President General is expected to provide detailed report on the incidents surrounding the abduction this week.

Vanguard reports that the eight persons were travelling to Port Harcourt from Kula area in Akuku-Toru Local Government Area, before the gunmen abducted them at the Kula-Abonnema waterway.

Vanguard News Nigeria