.

By Bashir Bello, Kano

Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State on Tuesday said it has recruited no fewer than 44 medical doctors to man Primary Healthcare facilities across the 44 local government areas of the state.

Ganduje stated this during the Primary Health Care Investment Summit 2021, held in Kano.

The Governor said the personnel were recruited to meet the healthcare and medical needs of the people of the state.

He said his government has also embarked on upgrading the general hospitals in the headquarters of the four newly created Emirates to 400-bed space to meet the yearnings of the populace.

According to him, “our administration is according much priority in the aspect of improving primary health care service geared towards enhancing effective service delivery in the health sector.

Also Read: PIB: $500m fund will be utilised to transform oil, gas communities ― Host Communities

“We have recruited 44 qualified medical Doctors with one each posted to primary Health care at each local government area.

“We are equally upgrading general hospitals in the headquarters of the four newly created emirates to 400-bed capacity to accommodate more patients.

“Our intention is to reduce the burdens on other hospitals within the Kano metropolis,” Governor Ganduje said.

In his remarks, the Leader of the House of Representatives, Alhaji Alhassan Ado Doguwa said they would focus their attention on strengthening primary health care in their constituencies through the constituency projects.

He commended Governor Ganduje’s administration for the commitment to three key sectors of health, education and security.

Earlier, the Deputy Speaker, Kano House of Assembly, Zubairu Hamza Masu on behalf of members of the House made a commitment to focus on health-related projects in the state.

Vanguard News Nigeria