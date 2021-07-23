Governor Abdullahi Umar Ganduje of Kano State.

By Bashir Bello

Kano State Government has made National Identification Number, NIN mandatory for students of government secondary schools in the state.

The state Commissioner for Education, Muhammad Sanusi Sa’id Kiru who announced the new directive in a statement signed by his Public Relations Officer, Aliyu Yusuf said the students (JSS 1 to SS 2) must register and obtain the number.

Kiru said the directive becomes imperative to enable the ministry to establish an updated data base for all students in the state for the purposes of budgetary planning, keeping optimum records to eradicate manipulations of students record during examinations and, chances for malpractices.

He said it is also to ensure prudent and judicious application of government funds in the provision of qualitative education in the state.

The statement reads, “The Kano State Ministry of Education has revealed that all students in Public Secondary Schools Must register and obtain National Identification Number (NIN) ftom JSS 1 to SS 2.

“That enrolling the student will enable the Ministry record demographic data, capture the 10 fingerprints, head to shoulder facial picture and digital signature of each student.

“The Hon. Commissioner therefore called on the management of KSSSMB, Zonal Directors, Principals and Principal Directors to ensure strict adherence to the new directive as new biodata form has been designed to capture all the information needed.

“Consequently, the ministry has concluded arrangements in conjunction with the state office of the National Identity Card Management to facilitate the issuance of the NIN number on Zonal basis.

“Hon. Muhammad Sanusi Kiru also warned that no student will be registered for Bece, Placement, qualifying or any other transitional examinations without the NIN number including also sponsorship of any external examinations by the state government.

“To this effect, forms are to be distributed to all secondary schools to ensure that their students are properly captured and documented. The staff of the NIMC will soon commence the NIN registration across the schools,” the statement concluded.

Vanguard News Nigeria