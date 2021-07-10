File photo of APC primaries in Oshodi, Lagos.

By Omeiza Ajayi, ABUJA

The ruling All Progressives Congress, APC, has postponed its wards, local governments and state congresses indefinitely.

The development was conveyed in a letter to the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, dated July 6.

The letter was signed by the National Chairman of APC’s Caretaker Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, CECPC, who is Governor of Yobe State, Mai Mala Buni, and the National Secretary of the CECPC, Senator John Akpanudoedehe.

The letter, addressed to the INEC Chairman, Professor Mahmood Yakubu, read: “We refer to our letter reference number APC/NHDQ/INEC/19/021/20 dated June 10, 2021 on the above subject and wish to inform the Commission that the Party has rescheduled its Congresses and National Convention to a later date, which will be communicated to you.

“This serves as a formal notification pursuant to the provisions of Section 85 of the Electoral Act (2010) as amended.

“While hoping to receive your cooperation, please accept the assurances of my highest esteem.”

Although no reason was advanced for its action, Vanguard gathered that the ruling party had been having logistic challenges with regards to the conduct of the exercise in states.

It was said that most state chapters of the party have not received the materials needed for the congresses.

Equally, the party had recently extended its membership registration and revalidation exercise in about four states, an exercise which must be concluded before the take off of any congress.

APC had recently released a timetable for its congresses. According to it, purchase of forms for ward congresses starting from July 1 to 7; ward congresses will be conducted on July 24.

Purchase of Forms for the LGA party positions will hold between July 26 and 30, while the LGA congresses (including the three-man delegate to National Convention) will hold on August 14.

Also, the purchase of forms for state exco will take place from August 23 to 27, while the actual state congresses will be conducted on September 18.

Vanguard News Nigeria