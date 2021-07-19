By Benjamin Njoku

‘Whisper’ is the title of the latest single by Mustang Entertainment signed artiste, Jtwice. The Afro-pop singer says a lot of work went into the single, which he released recently.

Jtwice preaches love and affection in his song, which he delivers in a very catchy and memorable lyrics.

The singer describes ”Whisper”, as a “beautiful song”, adding that the song marks ‘the beginning of an essential part of his journey.”

“I have been working so hard and now , I am ready to explode ,” Jtwice added.

Popularly called a Shooter Boi, Jtwice started singing while he was in secondary school. He was raised in the garden city of Port Harcourt, where he developed a strong passion for music, listening and singing aong to all the early morning songs his dad played back in time.

He got signed to Mustang Entertainment in 2019, and has released songs such as “Update (Remix)” featuring Zlatan and “Nafanna.”