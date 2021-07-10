By Emeka Obasi

More than anything else soccer and music healed wounds of the Civil War faster than what was tagged Three Rs by General Yakubu Gowon. Enugu Rangers Football club came after the war. Music led Biafrans from war to peace.

Jackie Moore Anyaora was all over the place hanging a guitar round his neck. He was with Salt and Pepper Organisation before teaming up with his townsman, Stone Face Iwuagwu at Life Everlasting with Dallas Anyanwu, Roy Obika and Jimi Henshaw in 1973. Tony Okoroji was there too.

In 1977, Sweet Breeze stormed the entertainment scene. The group was set up by Jackie Moore, Dallas, fellow students of the Institute of Management and Technology (IMT) Enugu, Bazy Cole Akalonu, Nestor Phillips and University of Nigeria Nsukka Political Science graduate, Vincent Ikeotuonye.

Jackie Moore’s voice wowed everyone. Sweet Breeze hit the chart with tracks like ‘She is my choice’, ‘Palm wine taper’ and ‘ Igbara aka bia ilum’, the Igbo lyrics animated even women in the village because it was all about the need to be loaded before asking for a lady’s hand in marriage.

Sweet Breeze later split, like many groups in the 1970s. What came out of it was Esbee Family. Jackie Moore and Dallas moved to the United States and were able to further their education, earning doctorate degrees from Pace University, New York.

I was shocked midweek when Frank Fyne, another post war great, announced the passage of Jackie Moore. He died on July 4, 2002 aged 66 just as Yankees were celebrating their Independence anniversary.

Relocating overseas sat well with many of the Igbo musicians who survived the war. I think it began with the Funkees of Jake Solo( Nkem Okonkwo) and Harry Mosco Agada. Then Bob Miga( Valentine Soroibe Agim) followed. Larry Ifedioranma of Ofo the Black Company joined the train.

Larry’s younger brother, Dig Ifedioranma took the same route. I met Dig in Bankstown, Sydney, Australia in 2000. He lives there with his wife Lyn and their children Kelechi, Tonna, Ndidi and Chima. They moved from Lagos in the 1980s.

Lyn told me she met her husband in London in 1976 and was so much in love with Nigeria. They returned to Lagos and spent six years before choosing Australia. Kelechi and Tonna were born in Nigeria and even in Sydney the woman was so proud to move about in Nigerian dress.

She talked about the good days in Nigeria. Of course, it was music that gave her Dig and Dig was part of the wipe -your- tears musicians who made the Eastern part of Nigeria fun to be in the 1970s.

As a boy, I remember Biafran soldiers used music as energiser in the absence of weapons. Listening to war songs could drive boys to the battle field without any fear. The Commando band was so entertaining that many forgot that beyond entertainment there was danger.

I remember seeing soldiers dance away their sorrows any time they gained a pass. Jam sessions were known as ‘bongo’, ‘okolo’ or ‘ nkurutu nkurutu’ in my dialect of the Igbo language. Songs were done with ‘enemy plane, armoured car, shore battery’ and more.

There were bands like Fractions featuring Travis Oti, Stoneface Iwuagwu, Ify Jiagbogu. I remember Hykkers, Biafra Air Force Wings of Dan Ian( Damian Mbaezue), Gab Ozoani and Arinze Okpala and there were the Jets who according to Iheanyi Ochor, were stationed at Oguta.

War over, music became food of love and healing. Two groups hit it big in terms of acceptance. Bob Miga and the Strangers came out with the unbeatable ‘Love Rock’. He had left Hykkers and decided to stay put in Owerri when others headed to Lagos.

Then came Wrinkar Experience with their evergreen ‘Fuel for Love’. The true story of this group has to be told. And it has a strong Cameroonian touch. Ginger Forcha who today is a big time Preacher man was reluctant to blow his trumpet but I got the story.

Forcha said : “ Ok, you’re almost in the kingdom. I and my bass guitarist and co singer founded the Wrinkar Experience before the late Dan Ian came to join us some time later.”

Winkar, I understand was a Cameroonian lady. It was from her that the name Wrinkar Experience emerged. There was also Edjo’o Jacques Racine. Cameroon continued to play roles later through Nsusie Enonoa of Doves and Prince Nico Mbarga, who lived in Onitsha and turned the world round with his ‘Sweet Mother’.

There were musicians all over the East. Lasbrey Ojukwu and his Semi Colon blasted from Umuahia. Walton Arungwa and Chyke Fusion became Apostles in Aba. Port Harcourt haboured Iyke Peters and Marshall Udeoru of Founders 15. Soki Ohale was there too with Ceejays.

Spud Nathan and Manford Best wore Wings. Wahehe Njoku sang with Rock of Ages. Jerry Boifraind picked Genesis. Action performed from Warri. Sammy Mathews and Ani Hofnar Umebuani spoke with One World. Peacocks and Oriental Brothers gave us Highlife and Voice of Cross praised the Lord. Ndigbo survived.

Goodluck Maurice Anyaora, better known as Jackie Moore hailed from Umunkwo, Mbano in Imo State. War caused him to move from Stella Maris College, Port Harcourt to Holy Ghost College , Owerri. That is the school of Dan Ian, Charlie Boy, Patrick Ekeji, Okey Isima and Emma Merenini.

