By Sylvester Kwentua

Nollywood actress and brand influencer, Iyabo Ojo, has sent a letter of appreciation to her haters, thanking them for making her famous.

In a post suspected to be addressed to a fellow Nollywood actor, she promised to do a giveaway for them.

ALSO READ: RANGE ROVER SEASON: Nengi, Lilian Afegbai become proud owners

“Thank you to all my haters for making me famous” she began. Not done with thanking them, she also promised to organize a giveaway for them.

“I need to do give away for my haters, dey don try fa…how much make I share ooo…But most of them dey my ig prison…make we release dem fa”.

Iyabo Ojo has trended in recent times for controversial reasons, as she has been involved in a beef with other Nollywood colleagues.

Vanguard News Nigeria