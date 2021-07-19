Leading Nigerian Television series, ‘It’s A Crazy World’ created and produced by Amanda Ebeye is all set to join Netflix, a streaming service that offers a wide variety of award-winning TV shows, movies and more.

It’s A Crazy World inspired by how people like to make their life seem perfect and the raging competition that sets the social media on fire would start streaming on Netflix from Saturday, July 25.

The modern-day sitcom, majorly directed by KC Muel and Amanda Ebeye, tells the story of a very wealthy man with three women and three children, featuring seasoned actors such as Bob Manuel Udokwu, Grace Amah, Frances Odega, Kunle Coker, and Amanda Ebeye. It also expounds the impact of social media on our present day society.

According to Amanda Ebeye, whose favourite social media tool is Instagram, the new TV series was inspired by how people like to make their life seem perfect on social; where everyone tries to outdo the other.

To her, “There is also a lot to learn from it. It’s a family drama, comedy and very educative. We want to teach young girls and boys that there’s more than life on the gram, people posting perfect lives does not make their lives perfect, actually most of the time, their lives are far from perfect.”

Its A Crazy world was executively produced by Ajibola Hammed, Amanda Ebeye and kenechukwu Samuel.