An Islamic organisation, Zakat and Sadaqat Foundation, has emphasized the need for payment of Zakat by the Muslim faithful, stressing that it is an important pillar of Islam, and without it, the practice of the faith would be incomplete.

Prince Sulaiman Olagunju, the Executive Director, Zakat and Sadaqat foundation made the remarks Monday, July 5, 2021, during the foundation’s 2021 Zakat Distribution Ceremony in Benin city, Edo State capital.

Olagunju, in a strong terms, emphasized that Zakat which is the act of giving, is an important pillar of Islam, adding that Islamic faith of a faithful would be incomplete if he refrains from its practice.

The foundation’s boss, represented by Alhaji Mutiu Shittu, head of IT department at the foundation, noted that apparently the non-payment of Zakat is perhaps why some rich people in the society are having challenges that wealth, ordinarily, would have resolved, adding that Zakat can bring succour and peace to every society if it’s upheld and well practised.

Guest lecturer at the event, Prof Adeyemo of the University of Benin stated that the country today is almost entirely insecure. He lamented the huge disparity in incomes, economic fortunes and public policies that favours only the elites in the society.

He stressed that caring for the down trodden, particularly the poor in the society and payment of Zakat, would help reduce crimes and social vices which has triggered Nigeria’s security challenges.

Also speaking, Barr. Al-Amin Alao said the institution of Zakat shows that government is interested in the welfare of its adherents and that insecurity has become intractable because of poverty and bad governance.

In his speech, Mallam Abdul Rasheed Jatto, Admin Officer of the Foundation, explained that over N2.8 million has so far been distributed to about 48 beneficiaries this year alone, in the form of economic empowerments, provision of start-up packs, medical support and debt reliefs among others.

Jatto appealed to the wealthy and well meaning Muslims to endeavour to pay their Zakat as this will go a long way to ameliorate the challenges facing the less privileged in the society.

Speaking also, Head, Monitoring and Evaluation of the foundation, Misbaudeen Ismail said that the foundation has so far distributed Zakat in 9 states across the Southern Nigeria, that include Abia, Ebonyi, Enugu, Rivers, Akwa Ibom, Delta and Edo States as well as Ekiti and Kwara States with more to follow.

