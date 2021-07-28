.

By Chinonso Alozie, Owerri

The Imo State Police Command has arrested a suspected member of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Obumneke Gabriel “Male ” on Owerri/ Umuahia road with arms and ammunition.

The State Commissioner of Police, Abutu Yaro, stated this in Owerri while parading the suspect at the Command’s headquarters in Owerri.

The CP, said Obumneke, who is from Umueli, Amaraku in Isiala Mbano Local Government Area of the State, was arrested in a stop and search operation by the Operation Search and Flush Operatives in collaboration with the Nigeria Drug Law Enforcement Agency, NDLEA, adding that in the process, arms and ammunition were recovered from the suspect.

He said: “Following information received that some of the remnants of the IPOB/ ESN terror groups after the decimation of their Camps were seen roving about, robbing innocent people on the road around Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State.

“The Commissioner of Police immediately directed the Command’s Operation Search and Flush teams to embark on a vigorous and results-oriented stop and search operation within the area.”

“On 26 /7/2021 at about 18:30 hours, while conducting stop and search along Owerri/ Umuahia Road by a team of Operation Search and Flush operatives comprising of Police and NDLEA, arrested one Obumneke Gabriel “Male ” of Umueli Amaraku in Isiala Mbano LGA of Imo State, when he was searched, a locally made double barrel pistol loaded with ten ( 10 ) rounds of live cartridges and two expended cartridges were recovered from him to the station.

“When interrogated, the suspect confessed to being a member of the proscribed IPOB/ ESN terror group and has volunteered useful information that will lead to the arrest of his other members. The investigation is ongoing and the command is working tirelessly to neutralise all terror groups in the state,” CP said.

Vanguard News Nigeria