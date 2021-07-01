Direct Biafrans to boycott Kenya airlines, shun their products

By Chimaobi Nwaiwu – Nnewi

The Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, Thursday, accused the President Uhuru Kenyatta, of Kenya, of stopping so low to allegedly collude with a terror-friendly government, like that of Nigeria in abducting its leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.

IPOB, expressed disappointment with the Kenyan President for allegedly betraying its Mazi Kanu, saying it will hold him accountable for his action.

It also alleged that President Keyatta and his government allegedly planned the abduction immediately it leader entered the country before contacting Nigerian on his presence in the country and subsequent smuggling into with the assistance of Nigerian security agents.

The Biafra agitating group also, urged the Biafrans and the public to disregard all the alleged fake stories and news concocted by Nigeria Government and their agents have been peddling about how and where Kanu was arrested, who may have lured him to Kenya, who was with him at the time of arrest, saying that he was rather abducted not arrested.

A statement by IPOB” Media and Publicity Secretary, Emma Powerful, has, therefore, called on all Biafrans both home and in the diaspora to boycott travels with Kenya Air Lines; stop patronising any product made in Kenya; and to boycott any business dealings with Kenyans, following their country’s betrayal.

IPOB alleged that through their preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyatta was very instrumental to the abduction of our Kanu in Kenya, before his smuggling into Nigeria by security agents.

IPOB wondered why the Kenyatta will prefer to betray its leaders, wondering if it is because of Nigerian oil money or the N100 million bounty placed on Kanu’s head by some people it described as Northern charlatans.

IPOB’s statement read in part, “We the global movement of the Indigenous People of Biafra, IPOB, ably led by our great and indomitable leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, express our disappointment with President Uhuru Kenyatta of Kenya and his Government over his role in the abduction of our Leader, Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and his subsequent smuggling into Nigeria by the wicked Nigeria security agents.

“We are still at shock why a President like Uhuru Kenyatta would stoop so low to collude with a terror-friendly government like Nigeria under President Muhamnadu Buhari to abduct and dehumanise our Leader for doing nothing other than demanding the freedom of Biafrans from the Nigeria bondage.

“Based on our preliminary findings, President Uhuru Kenyatta was very instrumental to the abduction of our Leader in Kenya. The treacherous action of Uhuru kenyatta against Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans at large is a clear violation of the 1949 Geneva Convention, and United Nations Code.

“We still don’t understand why Uhuru Kenyatta and some corrupt officials of his Government would prefer to betray Nnamdi Kanu and Biafrans? Is it because of Nigeria oil money? Is it because of the paltry N100 million bounty placed on Kanu’s head by some Northern charlatans? Why will President Uhuru Kenyatta sell our leader Mazi Nnamdi, to the evil hands of Nigerian government?

IPOB described as so shameful that Uhuru Kenyatta would belittle himself in a manner he has just done, adding that “By this wickedness and grievous sin, Uhuru kenyatta has demonstrated his affection for the murderous Fulani terrorists ravaging the entire Nigeria killing and maiming indigenous people in their ancestral lands.”

“Uhuru kenyatta and his partners in crime should get ready to meet us at the International Criminal Court, ICC. This act of terror against our leader, Nnamdi Kanu, a NATO citizen, British citizen with British International Passport and member of other international organizations will not go unpunished.

“As we continue with our investigations into this crime with a view to unmasking all the collaborators, we announce the following interim actions until further notice.

“We call on all Biafrans both home and in the diaspora to boycott travels with Kenya Air Lines; to immediately stop patronising any product made in Kenya; and to boycott any business dealings with Kenyans. We cannot be relating friendly with anyone collaborating with our oppressors to keep us in perpetual slavery!

“We also want to urge all Biafrans and members of the public to disregard all the concocted rubbish the wicked Nigeria Government and their agents have been peddling about how and where our leader was arrested.

“He was never arrested but abuducted. All these cock and bull story is to twist facts and blackmail our selfless leader who they have seen as the major obstacle against their agenda to completely Islamise and Fulani Nigeria.

“Nobody should believe these lies. They are only intended to de-market our Leader and puncture his global reputation and teeming follower ship.

“The global family of IPOB reaffirm our unalloyed loyalty, belief and confidence in our leader Nnamdi Kanu. Biafrans are united behind him in his current ordeals in the hands of our oppressors. We also wish to remind the Nigeria Government that nothing should happen to our leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu.”

Vanguard News Nigeria