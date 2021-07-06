Introduction of 'uniforms, dress code' for students spark protest in NDU

By Emem Idio, Yenagoa

A purported plan by authorities of the Niger Delta University, NDU, Ammasoma, Bayelsa State, to adopt a new dress code by putting on approved uniforms on campus has sparked a peaceful protests by the students of the institution.

It was learned that the Institution purportedly directed all students to start putting on uniform and that no students should bring any uniform from outside except the one the school will issue to students with the price of the uniform between 20,000 and N30,000 for the Engineering Department.

The students sang and marched around the campus condemning the decision of the university authorities. The university authorities had banned student union government and activities in the institution.

Reacting, the Public Relations Officer of the Institution, Ingezi Idoni, said the decision for a new dress code was taken by the Vice Chancellor, Prof. Samuel Gowon Edoumiekumo with the approval of the Institution’s Senate.

According to him, the decision was taken in line with existing dress code pattern adopted by the Law and Health Sciences.

He said: “The decision was to extend the dress code to other faculty. In recent times we have witnessed shabby dressing from some students and a situation where some unidentified gunmen suspected to be cultists walked into the school and shot a student dead. It will curb insecurity and promote descent dressing among students.”

It was gathered yesterday that there are feelers that the State Governor, Senator Douye Diri has intervened and has summoned the Vice Chancellor of the Institution and other deans over the development.

