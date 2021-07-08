Lead designer and founder of Kazzian Luxury, Abiose Sunkanmi Ahmed, has said that integrity has made the fashion brand unique in the Nigerian market place.

The trendy fashion designer, who has styled a great number of Nigerian music stars comprising but not limited to top crooner Davido, Wale MMG, Ice Prince, Ycee, Yung6ix, Dremo, Banky W, Dr Sid, Chidinma, Sound Sultan, Iyanya, Harry Songz, Oritsefemi, Solid Star, D’Prince, Olamide and Humble Smith, said he and his designers, have painstakingly built the Kazzian Luxury into a reliable and trust-worthy brand that meets the expectations of those wearing them.

While noting that brand integrity is how consumers perceive your company or brand through its product or service, image, and reputation, Kazz Kazzian said that, ”what Kazzian Luxury has going for it besides our many valuable services is the integrity of our brand. Our brand integrity is not in doubt”.

”We deliver on top quality and we don’t just design clothes, joggers, hoodies, caps or jerseys for sale, we do with an eye on meeting the expectations of the many and diverse clients that patronise our brand from Lagos to Port Harcourt, to Abuja to Enugu to London, New York and even Europe.”

Speaking further on how the Kazzian Luxury brand has managed to sustain its brand integrity, Kazz Kazzian, Abiose Ahmed, said he has inculcated certain guidelines in his daily running of the business venture.

According to Kazz Kazzian, who operates from his Lagos store, ”we at Kazzian Luxury have established very clear brand guidelines, which are adhered to by all our designers and workers . We have also set brand expectations for all our employees, so that they know what to do at every given time.

”We also keep to our promises, so that when we say this hoodie will do this for the wearer, that promise is not broken. It goes also for the quality of what we design and sell.

”Another way we have built our brand integrity is that what you get from us in person is the same you will get when you do business with us online. In achieving this, most of those who order for designer wears from us online trust us to give them the top quality that we said we would give,” added Kazz Kazzian.

He added that Kazzian Luxury will not let its guards down as it continues to build its brand integrity for the optimization of sales, retention of customers and making inroads into new and uncharted markets.

Kazz Kazzian said, ”we are in this for a long time, its a marathon and this is basically what we know how to do as a business entity, design trendy wears for the discerning and fashion-savvy public. The journey started many years ago and we will continue to push further hard so that we can give value to our customers and reshape the Nigerian fashion industry”.

Vanguard News Nigeria