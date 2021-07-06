By Egufe Yafugborhi, PORT HARCOURT

RIVERS state populace, especially residents of the capital city Port Harcourt and neighbouring Obio Akpor Local Government area, heaved a sigh of relief on Tuesday night as Governor Nyesom Wike relaxed the night curfew he imposed since April.

Wike in an evening state broadcast acknowledged the negative impact of the curfew on business and the social-economic wellbeing of the State and its residents while also maintaining that the imposition was imperative to check insecurity in the state.

He explained that “As we have severally stated, the curfew was not going to last a day beyond necessary. Consequently, as a sequel to the measurable improvements in the security situation in the State as well as in our neighbouring States, we have decided to lift the existing curfew on the entire State from tomorrow 7th July 2021.

“On our part, we will not fail to deploy every resource at our disposal to ensure the safety of lives and property while advancing the wellbeing of all residents. This is the very reason we are clearing the State of shanties that have become veritable sanctuaries for criminals and criminal activities across the State. Clearly, our actions in this direction are not directed or targeted at any particular person, identity or group.”

The Governor explained that the state government had in response to the security breaches, premeditated attacks and killing of security officers in neighbouring States by gunmen, imposed a night-time curfew on the State land borders with other States on the 28th of April 2021.

“Following the premeditated attack and killing of some security personnel in Abua and Ikwerre Local Government Areas by gunmen, we were forced to impose a statewide curfew from 10.00 p.m. to 6.00 a.m.

“On the 11th of May 2021, the gunmen defied the existing curfew and carried out yet another murderous attack and killing of some security personnel in the State. This prompted the review of the statewide curfew from 7.00 pm to 6.00 a.m”, he stated.

It will be recalled that on the 16th of May 2021 the existing curfew timeframe was readjusted to 8.30 p.m. to 6.00 a.m. for Port Harcourt and Obio/Akpor Local Government Areas only.

The governor commended residents of the State for their support, prayer and solidarity even as the government continue to work tirelessly to keep Rivers State safe and secure for all.

Vanguard News Nigeria