Katsina and Daura Emirates councils in Katsina State have suspended public activities for the forthcoming Eid-el-Kabir, over security reasons.

Activities affected are public display by horse riders (Durbar) at the palace of the Emir of Katsina, Dr. Abdulmumin Usman; and that of the Emir of Daura, Faruk Umar.

However, the two emirates, urged residents to use the Sallah period to pray for peace in the state and in the country.

Spokesman for the Katsina Emirate Council, Iro Bindawa, who confirmed the development yesterday said, “Yes, the Emirate council has suspended activities concerning Durbar during the Sallah, but his Eminence has implored residents to seize the Sallah period in offering prayers for the state and for Nigeria.”

The Daura Emirate council in a letter addressed to the Emirate counci suspended public activities during the Sallah .

The letter dated 13, July 2021 by Danejin Daura, Abdulmumini Salihu, on behalf of the secretary of the council, informed that that special prayers should be offered for sustainable peace in the state immediately after the Eid prayers on Sallah day.

Confirming the development, spokesman of the emirate council, Usman Ibrahim, said, “The circular is already in the public domain.”