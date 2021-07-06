A youth group in Nigeria known as ‘Vigor Youths Of Nigeria (VYN)’, has hailed the Independent National Electoral Commission of Nigeria, INEC, over the online voters registration exercise presently ongoing.

The group’s president, Prince Justice I. Ighite, made this known to journalists at the just concluded International Day of Parliamentarian, held at the National Assembly Abuja, recently.

Ighite said that INEC has done a fantastic job conducting the exercise, adding that it is a welcome development.

“For me, I will say it is a welcome development, considering the fact that it will really helped us out, especially this period that the world is battling with Covid 19 pandemic and its social distancing protocols.

“It will also make it easy for everyone to register without excuses of an overcrowded registration centers,” says Ighite.

He further tasks INEC to improve more on its operations to guarantee citizenry full participation in the fourth coming elections.

He said, “With this, Nigerians can register at their own free time. I am also using this medium to charge Nigerians to use this opportunity provided by INEC to exercise their civil rights by getting there voters card without stress.”

Ighite, while encouraging everyone to get their voters card, adds that it will enable all eligible Nigerian voters decide their future for good governance.

He also noted that voter’s card is the most powerful and non-violence tool in a democratic Society, while encouraging every youth in the country and in diaspora to get registered.