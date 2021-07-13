By Chinonso Alozie

The Imo state government has rebuked the road contractors handling the Rural Access and Mobility Projects, RAMP, over delay in execution of the project as well as poor construction.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Placid Njoku, was piqued with what he saw from the ongoing tour of the RAMP, road construction in the state.

Njoku was discontented that the contractors also failed to deliver the road projects after twenty months the contracts were awarded to them, adding that the attitude of the contractors were also not helpful as regards to the drive by the governor Hope Uzodimma’s administration to take development to the rural areas.

However, the roads visited that have generated issues were in Ngor Okpala and Owerri North local government areas.

He remarked that, “After over twenty months of the award of these roads they are yet to be completed out of eight roads inspected only one road has had a serious work done on it.

It is worthy of note there are so many rural roads that are being reconstructed by RAMP in Imo State.

“It is also important to know that the Imo State government, under Governor Hope Uzodimma is in a hurry to bring dividends of democracy to rural dwellers, we want to call on the contractors to speed up work.”