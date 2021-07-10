Governor Okezie Ikpeazu

By Ugochukwu Alaribe

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu has promised to complete the Osisioma Ngwa flyover, Eziukwu, Omuma, Ngwa roads and other ongoing projects embarked upon by his administration before the end of his tenure in 2023.

Ikpeazu who stated this while commissioning the newly rehabilitated Immaculate Heart road in Aba, assured that no road done by his administration will be revisited by his successor as the roads are done with rigid pavement technology.

The Governor stated that it is wrong to build roads without drainages, stressing that the Immaculate Heart road which is constructed with cement pavement technology would last more than 25 years.

In his words;”We don’t do roads without drainage. The roads I have done would outlive my tenure. This road was done with cement pavement technology; there is a guarantee that it will last more than 25 years. The only way we can improve our growth of infrastructure is for the ones we have done will last for us to also do others.We will continue to commission roads till the last day of this administration. I want to thank members of the House of Assembly for their support. Without their support, it will be difficult to get the funds to do these roads. I want to ask them to continue to support us because the power we hold is in trust for the people and the essence of Government is to do that which will lead to a better life for the people.”

Speaking, the Deputy Governor, Sir Ude Oko Chukwu, explained that the continuous commissioning of roads by the present administration is a fulfillment of its campaign promises.

Commissioner for Works, Elder Bob Ogu said the road is very important to the economic growth of the state and assured that street lights would soon be installed on the road. Ogu disclosed that the next phase of the road project would be the construction of a bridge linking Ogbor Hill, adding that the design of the bridge is ready.

Earlier, the Chairman, Osisiọma Ngwa council, Chief Christian Kamalu, thanked the Governor for the show of love to the people and listed several other roads delivered by the Governor in the area.