





The Supervisory Councilor for Environment Aniocha South Local Government area of Delta State Hon Chidi Ikediashi has bagged influential Young Deltan award.

Chidi who was nominated by Deltans for the 100 Most influential Young Deltans Award received the award at Asaba Delta State.

Dedicating the Award Deltans , Ikediashi urged Deltans to contribute toward human capital Development. Nothing that for a better Delta State, the poor need to be supported with basic amenities by the Government and well-meaning Deltans.

According to him, Delta State will be more Developed if the People can be United irrespective of the Political Differences for a stronger Delta.

He said the award will motivate him to reach out to more Deltans irrespective of the challenges faced by the nation.

The award is in recognition of Hon Chidi Ikediashi contribution toward a better Delta State according to the organizer.