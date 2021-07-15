By Jacob Ajom

The town of Ijebu- Ode has taken a sporting look as youths are seen in the various groups practicing in preparation for the Bigi sponsored Ijebu Heritage Half Marathon slated for Saturday, July 17, with international athletes indicating interest in the 21-kilometre race competition.

The activities in the town also show that efforts are in top gear in making the Ogun State Government-initiated marathon a success.

World-class athletes for the competition include Kenya’s Bernard Sang who was first at the 2020 Istanbul Marathon, Hosea Chirchir Kiplimo, Rhonzas Lokitam, Kilimo, Eliud Mewangi, Sammy Nyokaye, John Muriuri Mburi, William Amponsah, Titus Kipruto Kibiego, and Paul Korch. Others are Uganda’s Ezekiel Chepkoromk and Azerbaijan’s Desta Fitsun Weldu.

Not left out are female athletes which include Shila Jepkosgei, a World Athletics gold-label runner, Ghana’s Juliana Lariba Sakat, Kenya’s Gladys Jepkemoi Chemweno, Caern Jebet Maiyo, Ruth Karanja, Susy Chebet Chemaimak, and Hannah Wanjiru Gatheru, Also on the list is Uganda’s Racheal Zena Chebet, and Bahrain’s Damaris Muthee Mutua.

The event which is proudly sponsored by Rite Foods will see marathoners being refreshed at the six water points in every 2.5kilometres in the race which will start from Tunde Debasco Road, Ejirin, and ends at the Otunba Dipo Dina International Stadium, Ijebu Ode.

Speaking on the sponsorship, the Company’s Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, said Rite Foods likes identifying with worthy initiatives that add value to lives, as demonstrated in the just concluded Nigerian Idol music reality show for budding artists.

