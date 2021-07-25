Igboho: Witch-hunting won't stop agitation, Yoruba group blasts FG

By Dapo Akinrefon

Sunday Igboho

A Yoruba Diaspora Group, Yoruba One Voice, YOV, Sunday, lampooned the Federal Government’s attempt to silence agitatiors of Yoruba especially, with the arrest of Sunday Adeyemo fondly called Sunday Igboho.

Igboho was arrested on Monday, July 19, 2021, at the Cadjèhoun Airport in Cotonou, Republic of Benin.

The case would be heard in court today, Monday 26th July to allow the Federal Government bring up whatever evidence it has, while Igboho had since been in police custody for the past six days.

Reacting to the role the Federal Government played on the arrest of Igboho, YOV in a statement by its Publicity Secretary, Mrs Omoladun Orolugbagbe, stated that the approach of the Federal Government on the travails of Igboho has shown its desperation to crush and silence agitators at all costs.

The group described the continuous agitation for Oodua Republic as “a child of necessity which the life could not be cut short by unnecessary harassment, intimidation,witch- hunting or incarceration of agitators,” adding that “what really spurred Igboho and other agitators to seek self determination was never for their selfish interests but for the general well-being of every sons and daughters of Oduduwa.”

The Apex Yoruba Diaspora Group said: “The Federal Government has really failed in stemming the tide of kidnappings, banditry, and terrorism in the country, but rather been too quick to harass and persecute those who have dared to speak up about the government’s gross negligence and dereliction of duty.”

It, however, urged Yoruba people all over the world not to relent in their irrevocable campaign for self- determination for the people of the region, saying that “the Yoruba Nation had resolved to forge ahead with renewed zeal the right to its dream as entrenched in Article 1 of the United Nations Universal Declaration of Human Rights and the African Charter on People’s Right.”

The group also reiterated its call for an immediate referendum to be supervised by the United Nations, UN, on the right to self- determination by Yoruba Nation.

