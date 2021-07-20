By Dapo Akinrefon

The pan Yoruba socio-political organisation, Afenifere, on Tuesday, said though surprised over the reported arrest of Yoruba freedom fighter, Chief Sunday Adeyemo also known as Sunday Igboho, it was still studying the situation of events before making a formal statement.

Igboho was reportedly arrested in the Benin Republic while allegedly trying to flee to Germany.

When contacted, Afenifere’s National Publicity Secretary, Comrade Jare Ajayi, said: “The news of the arrest was a surprise. But the body is still studying the situation before making a formal statement as details of the arrest is still sketchy.”

He was, however, quick to add that “security agencies appear to be more active in hunting those who are peacefully agitating for the rights and better deals for their people than they appear to be in dealing with bandits and terrorists who have deprived thousands of innocent Nigerians of their lives and properties.”

He said: “If half of the energy deployed to apprehend Nnamdi Kanu and Sunday Igboho had been deployed to the menace of terrorists and bandits who kill, rape, rob and kidnap people, we would not have been in the unfortunate security mess that we are present.

“It is hoped that government will direct more attention to addressing issues that gave birth to ethnic agitations. The earlier this is done the better.”

