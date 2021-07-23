Sunday Igboho

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri, ABUJA

The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, ordered the Department of State Services, DSS, to produce before it the 12 persons that were arrested at the residence of Yoruba freedom fighter, Sunday Adeyemo, popularly known as Sunday Igboho.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Obiora Egwuatu, ordered that the arrested persons, who have been in detention since July 2, should be produced before it on July 29 (next week Thursday).

Justice Egwuatu said the order for their production was to enable the court to determine the circumstances surrounding their arrest, and for the DSS to show cause why they should not be released on bail, either conditionally or unconditionally.

The ruling followed a fundamental right enforcement suit that lawyers to the detained applicants, Pelumi Olajengbesi, filed on their behalf, pursuant to section 32(1) and (2) of the Administration of Criminal Justice Act, ACJA, as well as sections 6(6), 35 and 36 of 1999 Constitution, as amended.

The 12 persons the court ordered the DSS to produce before it are: Abdullateef Ofeyagbe, Amoda Babatunde (aka Lady K), Tajudeen Erinoyen, Diakola Ademola, Abideen Shittu, and Jamiu Noah.

Others are Ayobami Donald, Adelabe Usman, Oluwafelumi Kunle, Raji Kazeem, Taiwo Opeyemi and Bamidele Sunday.

