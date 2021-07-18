Much is constantly said of the ever-growing entertainment industry in Nigeria, with some of the top stars of the new generation amassing so much international acclaim. But the journey is never that big at the start.

Of the many artists bubbling under, hustling and striving to excel, ‘IB Rockey’ looks set to hit the airwaves with big tunes and smash hits for many years.



Born Ibrahim Oriyomi Jimoh and a native of Ilorin in Kwara State, western Nigeria, IB Rockey as his stage name has hit the ground running and is about to rock your world. His recently released single titled ‘One Life’ featuring prominent indigenous singer, Barry Jhay, is beginning to make the rounds on all digital platforms.

But who is this talented young singer?



IB Rockey was born and bred in Lagos into a modest family. He attended Millennium Secondary School in Egbeda and still harbors the ambitions to make advancements in his education.



For him, growing up was interesting. The singer lost his dad years ago but both before and after the unfortunate incidents, he and his parents have always maintained a cordial and loving relationship.



Music became his thing early on even though his name didn’t pop on the charts until 2020, majorly because the young man was braving his way through other business endeavors.



He now owns his label, ‘Brotherhood Records’, with his music focusing on the now very popular Afro-pop and Afro-beat.

The influence for these stems from his love for superstars like Wizkid, Davido and Olamide. He has released two other songs namely ‘My City’ and ‘No Worries’ featuring Seyi Vibez.



IB Rockey is a man of talent, focus and determination. He is set to take over the airwaves in Nigeria and beyond, so, remember the name.