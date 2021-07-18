By Ayo Onikoyi

Beauty, they say, is in the eyes of the beholder. But when a woman like Nigerian model, style and brand influencer and entrepreneur, known as Berbiedoll and born Christiana Kayode steps into a room methinks all beholders must concur. By all standards and in all ramifications she is an epitome of beauty, sensually crafted and accentuated in the right places.

Unlike some beautiful women who see their beauty as a burden of sorts, Berbiedoll in chat with Potpourri says her beauty has brought nothing but good tidings.

ALSO READ: Shola Subair disrupts Yoruba movie scene with sexually explicit movie “69”

“ I think being beautiful is a blessing. It is a plus in life. It makes things a lot easier for you to get. It gives you this higher self-esteem whenever you get to any place or gathering. I see no demerit in being beautiful except sometimes in this industry some men want to take advantage of that before they give you a certain job. They must want something in return but you have to stand your ground,” she said.

Berbiedoll is the Chief Executive Officer of Berbie Beauty Line. She was born in Lagos on April 30, 1993. She’s a native of Ondo State from Ondo West local government.

Vanguard News Nigeria