By Sylvester Kwentua

Controversial transgender and cross-dresser, Bobrisky has come down hard on the girls hating on him for claiming to have undergone a butt operation to increase his butt size.

In a caustic post, Bobrisky, whose real name is Okuneye Idris Olarenwaju informed them that he is sexier than most of them, while asking them to call him their mother.

“Sexier than 90% of girls ranting. Now, let’s forget about sexy for now. Let’s talk about wealth; I’m your mother in this game” Bobrisky boasts

Meanwhile, Bobrisky, on Thursday, revealed his new look, after informing his fans that he just underwent a butt operation.

Bobrisky shared a video of his new body showing off his curves and shaking his backside to show how big his butt had grown. While in another video, he appeared wearing a black gown dancing.

