Abba Kyari and Hushpuppi

By Abayomi Olorun-Esan

I had earlier chosen not to comment on the ‘odoriferous gaga, kum gaga’, apologies to the Chief (Honourable) Patrick Obahiagbon, thrown up by the alibi given by the Deputy Commissioner of Police, Abba Kyari, in his defence of allegation of complicity in serial fraud thrown up against him by Abbas Ramon, alias Hushpuppi, who is jail bound in the United States of America, USA, over age-long fraud.

(Abba Kyari) tried to play with emotions as he described some Nigerians as appreciating his service as if he is not being paid to render our service to fatherland.

Mr Kyari has so much to explain to the Nigerian Police Force and to the nation over his fraternity and frolicking with a questionable character like Hushpuppi and his co-confederates.

Reading through his defence, one can deduce that Kyari has more explanations to give than he had proffered, especially as a law enforcer.

According to Kyari, “Abbas, who we later came to know as Hushpuppi, called our office about 2 years ago that somebody in Nigeria seriously threatened to kill his family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s phone number and pleaded we take action before the person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the suspect and after investigations, we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life and they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“Later, he saw some of my native clothes and caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The native clothes and caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to collect them in our office.

“Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him. We responded to a distress call he made on the threat to his family and released the suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the suspect. This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious big money, they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of service for 2 decades is open for everybody to see. They will continue seeing us serving our fatherland and we will continue responding to ALL distress calls from ALL Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.

“For good Nigerians who appreciate our service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false narratives without any evidence. We are used to such types of people and false news-makers and distributors.

Thank you all and God bless Nigeria.” Kyari’s statement read.

Kyari didn’t tell Nigerians when he became a contractor for native wears for Abbas Hushpuppi in his explanation. In his statement voluntarily given to Nigerians, Kyari was mute when his office became a depot for native wears for criminals.

How many Nigerians have such a relationship with Kyari to the extent of sending clothes through his office to an established and globally acknowledged conman?

Kyari’s defence raises more questions than answers. He should be thoroughly investigated by the authorities and handed over to the Federal Investigation Bureau, FBI for in-depth grilling and possible punishment.

Kyari’s watery statement reminds me of the narrative of a friend who was gruesomely murdered by his abductors at Okada Town in Edo State, precisely in May 2020.

In a text message to Abba Kyari, by my friend, who is a senior journalist, he had raised alarm the fate of the man as he sought the assistance of the leader of the IRT to urgently intervene to save a life.

Kyari did not only ignore the messages but even refused to show empathy when a friend after few days informed Kyari in another message of the death of the man to whom he denied attention when he needed it most in the hands of his abductors.

Kyari didn’t respond to that distress call or show empathy after Egbe Ediagbonya, was killed but same Kyari did not only respond to Abbas Hushpuppi’s call at about the same year but sew clothes for him. What do you call this?

The distress message to Kyari precisely May 22, 2020 read:

“Egbe Ediagbonya a.k.a Oga was kidnapped weeks ago. The kidnappers sent a message through his phone: 0803 370 8868 for ransom and it was paid but the amount paid seems not enough for his abductors hence he remains their captive.

“..after payment of ransom, his abductors sent a message that they have killed him directing his family where to recover his corpse. They didn’t see the body at the place. Curiously, he was kidnapped from Okada, Edo State but ransom was paid at Patani, Delta State by a lady suspected to be involved.

“…the two lines on his phone as at the time of his kidnap were: 08118455810; 0803 370 8868. Kindly unravel this misery. The kidnappers are still with the phone. Thanks a million.

The posers are: does Kyari engage in selective response to distress calls? What are his criteria for rapid response to distress calls other than a life-threatening alarm?

Incidentally, from Kyari’s baseless statement, he found the allegation against Vincent to be false yet, he went ahead to sew clothes for the man who gave false information causing the police to take wrong action…a punishable offence.

Kyari has allegedly denigrated his office and should be thoroughly investigated by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, Independent Corrupt Practices Commission, ICPC, the Police Service Commission, PSC.

Nigeria has so many intelligent police officers who can do much better than Kyari in the field of investigative policing if well equipped like the leader of IRT. Let him clear his name of this allegation. The Nigeria Police Force should try other super-intelligent officers and get the best out of them.

Only a fortnight ago, he was pictured partying with some moneybags at Oba, Anambra State. What if one of the rich men at the event is indicted in future and the case is reported to Kyari’s office, how does he clinically carry out his duties without being enmeshed in the dirt?

Kyari should tell his ‘Nigerians’ all he knows about Abbas Hushpuppi.

*Olorun-Esan, a media consultant writes from Akure, Ondo State, Nigeria

Vanguard News Nigeria