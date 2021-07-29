DCP Abba Kyari

Nigeria’s celebrated police officer and a deputy commissioner of police (DCP), Abba Alhaji Kyari, has been indicted by the United States Department of Justice to have allegedly conspired with some other persons including Ray Hushpuppi to “commit wire fraud”.

Vanguard reporter Rasheed Sobowale reached out to Thom Mrozek, Director of Media Relations, United States Attorney’s Office, to request full court documents indicting the police officer after a press statement by the US Department of Justice noted Hushpuppi allegedly bribed Kyari to arrest a coconspirator, Kelly Chibuzo Vincent.

According to the court documents obtained by Vanguard, DCP Abba Kyari “together with others known and unknown to the Grand Jury, knowingly conspired to commit wire fraud, in violation of Title 18, United States Code, Section 1343”.

The documents below:

Source: United States Attorney’s Office

Kyari has however denied the allegation. In his defence, he said in a statement, “Abbas who we later came to know as Hushpuppi called our office about 2years ago that somebody in Nigeria Seriously threatened to kill his Family here in Nigeria and he sent the person’s Phone number and pleaded we take action before the Person attacks his family.

“We traced and arrested the Suspect and after investigations we discovered there wasn’t an actual threat to anyone’s life And they are long time friends who have money issues between them hence we released the Suspect on bail to go and he was not taken to any jail.

“Nobody demanded a kobo from Abbas Hushpuppi. Our focus was to save people’s lives that were purported to have been threatened.

“This is the true story. Vincent is alive, he can be contacted.”

“Later, he saw some of my Native Clothes and Caps on my social media page and he said he likes them and he was connected to the person selling the clothes and he sent about N300k directly to the person’s account. The Native Clothes and Caps (5 sets) were brought to our office and He sent somebody to Collect them in our office. Nobody demanded any money from Abbas Hushpuppi and nobody collected any money from him.

“We responded to a distress call he made on threat to his family and released the Suspect when we discovered there was no life threat from the Suspect.”

“For those who are celebrating that this is an indictment on us and mentioning some fictitious Big Money, they will be disappointed once again as our hands are clean and our record of Service for 2 decades is open for everybody to see. They will continue seeing us serving our father land and we will continue responding to all distress calls from all Nigerians provided they are life-threatening.”

“For Good Nigerians who appreciate our Service please don’t worry as our hands are clean and they should please not respond to those celebrating and creating many false Narratives without any Evidence. We are used to such types of people and false newsmakers and distributors.”

Vanguard News Nigeria